Mr. Charles Clifford Price, age 78, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Price was born in Lindale, GA on June 29, 1940, son of the late James Clifford Price and the late Mildred Melton Price. He was a 1958 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and served in the 209th Information Detachment of the Army National Guard for 6 years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Bellsouth for 40 years. He was a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Church in Lindale where he was awarded Deacon Emeritus status last year.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Lewis Price, to whom he was married on July 5, 1963; 2 daughters, Carla Dyer (Russ), Lindale, and Gina Clevenger (Lee), Rome; 5 grandchildren, Kinslee Clevenger, Annaliese Clevenger, Slade Clevenger, Maggie Kate Dyer, and Price Dyer; 2 brothers, David E. Price (Betsy), and James R. “Jim” Price (Donna), all of Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11am at Fairview Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Landers and the Rev. Trey Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8pm.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Fairview Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: Russ Dyer, Price Dyer, Lee Clevenger, Slade Clevenger, David Price, Jim Price, Jeff Russell, and J. T. Russell. Honorary: Wilburn Bevels, Winfred Jones, Johnny Owens, Andrew Trotter, and Deacons of Fairview Baptist Church.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Caribbean Ministries Association – U. S. Office, Landers’ Ministry, P. O. Box 9161, Chattanooga, TN 37412 in memory of Mr. Price.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements