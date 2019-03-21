Mr. Brian Eugene Brewster, age 49, of Summerville, GA, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center.

Mr. Brewster was born November 17, 1969, in Rome, GA. He was self-employed in the auto body repair industry and was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Faye Akery Dixson; and grandmother, Alice Murphy.

Mr. Brewster is survived by his children, Jessica (John) Ware, Greg Brewster, Briana (Tyler) Ray; several grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and close friends.

Memorial services for Mr. Brewster will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 23, 2019, from the Perennial Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Smith officiating.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Saturday at the church.