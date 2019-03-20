Mr. Bobby Joe “Bob” Peppers, 78, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away March 17, 2019. He was born September 30, 1940 in Lyerly, Georgia, son of Guy and Martha Henderson Peppers.

Bob graduated from Lyerly High School in 1958 where he was a standout basketball player and a proud member of Future Farmers of America (FFA). During Bob’s school days, he was known to borrow a few watermelons, have cow patty battles with his buddies, and pick cotton to earn money for the county fair.

Upon graduation, Bob met the love of his life, Miss Joyce Ann Himes. They were married in 1960 at Lyerly Methodist Church. Bob and Joyce had two children, daughter, Bobi and son, Clark. They were also blessed with a grandson, Matt.

Bob was an active member of the Methodist Church throughout his life and was a long-time member of Anna Kresge Methodist Church. He was active in his community as a member of the Cedar Valley Shrine Club, The Caledonia Masonic Lodge 121 and founded the Pee Wee Baseball League in Cedartown. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends.

Bob always looked for and found the best in others.

Bob was a man of many talents and had an entrepreneurial spirit. He and Joyce owned Peppers Real Estate, Peppers Construction and Dairy Queen. Bob also built and loved his lake home in Alabama and had the privilege to buy and renovate his parents’ home with Joyce, which they affectionately called the “country house.” Bob and Joyce spent 58 years working and building their life together.

Bob and Joyce traveled the globe with Bob’s favorite trip being Europe. But most of all … traveling with “his love” as he would say “made the trip.”

In addition to Bob’s parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Rhodin, and Betty Cook; and precious nephew, Andy Peppers.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce Himes Peppers; daughter, Bobi Peppers Moler; son, Clark Lyndon Peppers; grandson, Rex Matthew Peppers; sisters, Bonnie Montgomery and Sara Peppers; brothers, Sam Peppers (Marilyn), and Steve Peppers (Sandra). Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The service to celebrate the life of Mr. Peppers will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the sanctuary of Anna Kresge Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Dickens and Rev. John Giglio officiating. The family will be receiving friends immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anna Kresge Methodist Church in memory of Bob Peppers.

The family welcomes you to share a fond memory on the cards that will be provided.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bobby “Bob” Peppers.