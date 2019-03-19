Mr. Billy Michael Smallwood, age 66, of Adairsville, GA, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Smallwood was born in Jasper, Alabama on December 9, 1952, son of J.C. Smallwood and the late Marie Clark Smallwood. He served his country in The United States Army. He is a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Brent Swan.

Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Donna Frame Smallwood; his daughter and son-in-law, Tabi and Gene Hollingsworth; his sons, Joseph Smallwood and Adam Smallwood; his grandchildren, Breanna Guthrie, Dristen Guthrie, Brandon Swan and Austin Swan; and his soon to be great granddaughter; his father, J.C. Smallwood; his sisters, Julie Smallwood and Pam Romine (Danny); his brother, Roger Smallwood.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Chyanne Russell officiating. Interment will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 1:30 pm with military honors provided by the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 12:30 pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.