Miss Rome Clara Clements joined several others this week to dress as various Disney princesses in order to bring a smile to kids at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Joining Clements were Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen, Miss Stone Mountain Yellow Daisy Sarah Archer, Miss Warner Robins Kelsey Hollis, Miss International City Taylor Burrell, Miss Stone Mountain Fallon Robinson, Miss Cobb County Alexa Giloman and Miss Historic Buford Holly Haynes.

Clements dressed as Disney’s Elsa. Other characters included Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White, Tiana and Pocahontas.

Since 1989, Miss America has serve as CMV Hospital’s National Goodwill Ambassador, in 2007, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals became the national platform of the Miss America Organization.