Cave Spring and Floyd County lost one of its heroes on Saturday with the passing of Mike Ragland.

Ragland, most recently known for his books he wrote, also was a retired Major with the Rome City Police and ghost tours in Cave Spring.

Ragland’s book Bertha flew off the shelves of books stores across the county and even sold word-wide.

Ragland also wrote numerous articles for Coosa Valley News while serving as a councilman in Cave Spring. More importantly he was a friend of everyone in our office.

According to his daughter Bekki Fox, Ragland passed away suddenly leaving a book signing in Rockmart.

The above video is a sitdown we did with Mike Ragland back in 2012.