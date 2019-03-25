Mary Scharlene Anderson age 81 of Centre, formally of Cedar Bluff passed away Saturday March 23rd at the Cherokee Village.

Funeral services will be 7 PM Monday March25th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating, burial will be Tuesday at 1 PM in Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include David Romine, Perry Tuggle, Dwayne Romine, Labron Romine, Shannon Romine and Kent Romine.

Survivors include husband, Robert Anderson Sr. of Centre; Robert (Leigh Ann Pearson) Anderson Jr. of Valley Head and George (Elizabeth) Anderson of Sarasota, Fl.; daughter, Rhonda (Brian) Harris of Kingston, Tn.; chosen daughter, Debbie (Lyni) Shaw of Cedar Bluff; brother, Wayne (Louise) Romine of Piedmont; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Anderson was a native of Chattooga County and the daughter of the late George and Blanche McKaig Romine and was of the Baptist Faith.

A special thanks to the management and staff of Cherokee Village and Amedisys Hospice Care of Rainbow City.