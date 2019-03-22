According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, a Georgia man was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of second degree assault. The arrest was made in connection with an altercation that occurred on County Road 472 on Wednesday evening.

Reports state that during the altercation, the suspect, Warren D. Shannon, 33 of Centre, fired a pistol and two individuals were struck. Fortunately, the individuals were not seriously injured and only sustained minor injuries. The suspect was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center where he awaits bond