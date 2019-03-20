The Love Library Express in downtown Rome will not open.

Love Library General Manager Drew Haynes said, “It was a difficult decision to make whether or not to go forward with litigation against the city regarding their Ex-Post Facto Law they created to target my business. It would have just made more sense to me to let the people of Rome decide if they wanted the business or not. If Rome citizens didn’t approve of my store, then they wouldn’t shop, and the business would not have been profitable. I am sure that the City Commission did their due diligence and asked their constituents their thoughts and feelings about the ordinance, before the vote. They had to work very hard to make that happen in three days time. I would urge anyone that doesn’t feel like their voice was heard on this matter, or any of the recent matters, to get in touch with the entire commission, who can be reached by email through the City of Rome website.”

PREVIOUS

With the success of the existing Love Library store located at 2562 Shorter Avenue in Rome, GA, a brand-new express store, The Love Library Express, is opening in downtown Rome.

The Love Library Express is the first of its kind inside the city of Rome, GA, located at 404 Tribune Street. The store is an intimate apparel couples boutique store, specializing in merchandise consisting of lingerie for women of all sizes and shapes, sexy clothing, shoes, candles, lotions, massage oils, lubes, enhancers, massagers, books, magazines, tobacco products, and various other intimate items!

With an environment of class and atmosphere of respect, The Love Library Express will focus on top selling intimate items from its’ West Rome store, and will focus on education to enhance your personal experiences through customer service and recommendations from our knowledgeable and well-trained staff.

The store’s location in downtown Rome, one block off Broad Street, makes the store convenient to drop by and pick up that certain “something-something” for a romantic evening, or shop till you drop. In addition, as part of the Express store in downtown Rome, a new service is being developed and will be implemented very soon offering discreet delivery between the rivers in downtown Rome. Building on the same policy as the main Love Library and Floyd County, while the online store www.thelovelibrary offers a full range of adult items, the new store’s stock and trade located inside the store will comply with and exist under the current adult ordinances of the city of Rome.