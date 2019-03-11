Justin Wayne Bushard, age 27 of Altoona and Sherry Ann Ellison 29 of Oneonta – were each charged with Trafficking Amphetamines and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bushard was additionally charged with Attempting to Elude, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Highway, Invalid Driver’s License, Operating a Vehicle without Insurance, Switched Tag and Failure to Signal.

Both were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center around 11:30pm where they currently remain. Bond for Bushard has been set at $79,500 – and at $75,500 for Ellison.

From WEIS radio