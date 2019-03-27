The Ridge WATG-FM 95.7 FM The Ridge has been in the process of changing ownership over the last several months. According to station officials, “The time has come for us to host the very last of our live, local shows this week.”

The station is expected to change ownership, and subsequently switch over to its new format/non-profit status on Monday, April 1st, 2019.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our advertisers, listeners, and everyone else involved for being a part our radio family over the years at 95.7 The Ridge. The memories we’ve made together will undoubtedly last a lifetime. We hope you enjoy our final week of programming on 95.7 The Ridge. Here are some photos of some of the fun times we’ve had around the station. Oh, one last thing…ROCK-ON!” said the stations Facebook page.

Trion’s 95.7 Class A FM station (WATG) has been operating as ‘The Ridge’ since 1996, but recent reports indicate that WATG’s parent company, TTA Broadcasting, has sold the station to Educational Media Foundation, which operates 245 stations on the Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) radio format.

The deal is valued at $200,000, and reports indicate that a $10,000 deposit has already been paid by EMF, with TTA reportedly being represented by Eddie Esserman of Media Services Group. The deal is still waiting approval by the FCC.

WATG was originally the “sister station” to the now defunct WGTA. The station is licensed to Trion, and while the transmitter is still located in Chattooga County, the station has operated from their Rome broadcast facilities since the early 2000’s.

TTA Broadcasting owner Randy Davis says that he will be focusing on his other station WLAQ which recently began broadcasting on a FM translator station at 96.5 FM. WLAQ is licensed to Rome.

