It has been 10 years since there was bowling available within 15 miles of the Bartow/North Cobb/East Paulding/West Cherokee County neighborhoods. That is about to change, as LakePoint Station, the first entertainment venue within the heavily attended 1,400-acre sports vacation destination known as LakePoint Sports Community, will be adding a 12-lane bowling center, which will include two lanes of mini-bowling, to its existing family entertainment center. Seth Curlee, General Manager of LakePoint Station, states, “As a long-time resident of this area, I have repeatedly heard the neighborhood requests for bowling. It was an easy decision for LakePoint Station to add bowling to our existing family fun options for the community.” LakePoint Station, designed by Second Star Group, presently offers Clip N Climb, laser tag, both outdoor and indoor blacklight mini-golf, arcades, laser maze, and gem mining.

The new bowling center will be connected to the award-winning St. Angelo’s Pizza Restaurant, voted #70 of top pizzerias in America by sales volume. They have won numerous awards since 2003 for Best of Atlanta, CitySearch, Fox 5, Smyrna-Vinings, and NextDoor. Sean Rowe, owner of St. Angelo’s, states, “With the addition of bowling that literally is an extension of our existing restaurant, we will expand on our present recipes and menu options to make the food and beverage experience at LakePoint Station even more fun and memorable.” To expand on the entertainment options, part of the new construction will also be the creation of an outdoor courtyard recreation area, including ping pong, corn hole, ring toss and the ability to “hang out” around the patio and waterfall with food and drink service. Michal Robertson, Director of Marketing & Events, says, “We are as excited about using this outdoor recreation as we are the bowling lanes to lend LakePoint Station more towards team building and adult recreation. LakePoint Station is actually gaining two new places for corporations, groups, friends, as well as families and couples to bond together to create lifetime memories.”

There will be league bowling during the weekdays, but space will be limited, so we encourage those interested in playing in one of our “fun” leagues, please contact [email protected]. The bowling center is scheduled to open in the third quarter of THIS YEAR. So, the wait will soon be over, bowling will be in the neighborhood soon!