A Summerville woman got a strange knock on her door around 10 PM Tuesday night and found an intoxicated woman in her carport area claiming she had been chased by wild animals.

The Williams Road, Summerville woman called Chattooga 911 because she feared for her family’s safety, according to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department. The intoxicated woman was identified as thirty-nine-year-old Kimberly Louise Oswalt from LaFayette.

Oswalt told the homeowner that she was chased and assaulted by “coyotes and panthers” and asked the homeowner for a ride.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Oswalt told them that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend and he had kicked her out of the vehicle. Officers said that they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Oswalt and her speech was slurred.

Oswalt was taken to the Chattooga County Jail on charges of public intoxication.

