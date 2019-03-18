Infant Ada Ryan Burk, 4 months, of Centre, passed away Friday March 15th. Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Monday March 18th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Day and Dr. Larry G Davis officiating; burial will be in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Survivors include parents Ryan and Taylor Burk; grandparents Jacob and Genii Morgan of Centre, Perry and Dawn Christopher of Piedmont, Charles Wayne Burk of Centre, Traci and Rodney Hayes of Rockmart, GA.; great grandparents Butch and Phyllis Mitchell of Centre, Bonnie and Roger Wooten of Jasper, GA., Juanita and Larry Davis of Rockmart, GA., Jeanette and Rodney Clarke of Centre; Christine Hayes of Centre; Aunts and Uncles Sean and Alexis Sweeney of Charleston, SC., Dustin and Krista Christopher of Centre, Ansley Christopher and Paisley Christopher, Liam and Madilynn Morgan, Allison James Burk, Natalie Marie Crane, Heaven James; and a host of cousins. She is preceded in death by great-grandparents Glenda and Gene James.