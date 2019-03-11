Imogene Black Brewster Age 78 of Adairsville, GA was born on February 3, 1941 in Cherokee County Alabama, and passed away on March 8, 2019 at a local Hospital, after a brief illness. She was married to Rev. James Gordon Brewster, on June 8, 1957, whom preceded her in Death. She was the daughter of John Franklin Black, and Pauline Landers Black. She was preceded in death by both her parents, and a Brother, David Franklin Black.

She is survived by her loving children, James Douglas Brewster (April), Deborah Langley (Franklin), Lisa Potts (Lisa Wilson), John Daniel Brewster all of Rome, and Tammy Williams (Kirk), of Two Harbors, MN. Sisters: Dot Headrick (Blackie), Mae Black, both of Rome, and Joy Foss (Malcolm) of Chattanooga, TN. A brother, John Ollen (Barbara) Black of Illinois. Her dearest Friend of many years, Janie Thacker of Rome. 14 Grandchildren, and numerous great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Imogene was a loving Wife, Mother, and Homemaker. She was a member of Northside Church. She was affectionately known as Maw in the Church Café. She donated her time and services helping to serve Home cooked meals in the Gathering Place Café where she helped her Daughter Deborah Langley.

Funeral services will be held at Northside Church, 75 North Floyd Park Rd., Rome, GA 30165. At 3:00 p.m. on Monday March 11, 2019 with Dr. Phil Wade, Reverend Glen Studdard, and Reverend Todd Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Monday at the church.

Please visit our website, www.goodhshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Brewster.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.