Ida Hester Money, age 84 of Sand Rock, passed away Wednesday, March 13th at Cherokee Health & Rehab.

Funeral services will be 3:PM Friday, March 15th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating; burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:PM Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Wade Johnson, Logan Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Buddy Hester, Jeremy George, Ronnie Shaw, Cody George, Landon Johnson.

Survivors include her son, Larry (Cathy) Hester of Centre; daughter, Cathy (Gary) Whitfield of Sand Rock; brother, Roy (Nancy) Shaw of Cloudland; sister, Ada Roe of Centre; grandchildren, April Johnson, Lisa George, Buddy Hester, Scott Hester; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Rufus Hester and Hobart Money; brothers, Elmer Shaw, Ernest Shaw, Alvin Shaw, Folden Shaw.

Mrs. Money was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Rev. Eldon and Nora Reagan Shaw and was of the Baptist faith.