Harley Chastain, winner of the Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) EAGLE Award for 2019, was chosen as a regional finalist for the State EAGLE Award by the Technical College System of Georgia.

The statewide EAGLE Leadership Institute is currently underway at the Atlanta Waverly Hotel. The winner will be announced at a luncheon on Wednesday, March 13. The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs.

A resident of Calhoun, Chastain is currently enrolled in the Lactation Consultant program on GNTC’s Gordon County Campus. Her career goal is to eventually become a midwife.

“GNTC’s adult education classes have prepared me for college by giving me the right tool belt of knowledge,” said Chastain. “Within the first week of college I was using a few of the writing skills taught to me in the adult education classes.”

Chastain was nominated for the EAGLE award by Melissa Blevins, lead teacher and site manager for Adult Education in Gordon County. Blevins said that she chose to nominate Chastain based on how much she would work with other students.

“Harley is dedicated, honest and she really believes in the program,” said Blevins. “She wants other people to earn their GED® diploma and achieve their goal.”

EAGLE (Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education) is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.

The Technical College System of Georgia through its Office of Adult Education sponsors the annual Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute.

