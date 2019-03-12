Last year, the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon made history as the largest 5K in Northwest Georgia with more than 1,500 people walking and running in the St. Patrick’s Day themed race in Downtown Rome.

The 2019 edition of the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon is on track to once again take the lead with over 1,200 people pre-registered and more expected on the day of the race, March 16th. The event is geared toward providing a fun, family-friendly environment that encourages healthy activity and benefits the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department. This year, all funds raised from the 5K will go directly to youth sports scholarships.

“Over the years, Harbin Clinic has been proud to be the presenting sponsor of this race and help Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation raise money for their programs,” said Kenna Stock, Harbin Clinic CEO. “The recreation department helps many children get introduced to an active lifestyle and we’re happy that every cent raised in this year’s Leprechaun-a-thon will go toward scholarships.”

“Thousands of kids enroll in our sports programs each year that include T-ball, baseball, softball, Unified Football and cheerleading, volleyball, basketball and gymnastics,” said Todd Wofford, Interim Director of RFPRD.

“We’ve taken steps over the years to reduce the cost of these sports, but for families with multiple children, fees can still be difficult to pay,” Wofford added. “The money raised from this race will help lessen that burden on families who qualify for assistance so more kids can have the chance to play and be active.”

Harbin Clinic has sponsored the Leprechaun-a-thon race since 2014, as well as the former Harbin Clinic Zombie-thon which was replaced by the Harbin Hero Hustle. Through these events, Harbin Clinic has raised more than $100,000 for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation programs.

Online registration for the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-thon ends at midnight on March 12th at rfpra.com. It costs $25 to run and $20 to walk. It also costs $20 per person to register as a group of 10 or more. Race day registration will start at 6 p.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza and will cost $30 to run and $25 to walk.

The race is chip-timed and starts at 7:30 p.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza with the health walk starting a few minutes afterward. The course runs along Rome’s beautiful downtown Heritage Trail system with fun, directional signs helping to guide the runners and walkers as well as bubbles and foam along the way.

The race culminates at the Town Green where a giant, green, glowing-from-within wall of foam will be waiting for participants to play in and celebrate a well-run race. More details about the race can be found on the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation website.

Harbin Clinic cares completely for not only the medical health of the Northwest Georgia community, but also for the overall health and well-being of everyone. This is why Harbin sponsors several regional events that encourage people to get outside, spend time with family and friends and exercise for their health.

Some of these events include Harbin’s Walk with a Doc series, last year’s Hike Through History event and the Harbin Clinic Turkey Trot 5K and Health Wobble in Cartersville. Harbin also hosts free workshops that help smokers kick the habit, as well as seminars that assist people in managing their diabetes and chronic illnesses. For more information about Harbin’s wellness events and workshops, visit harbinclinic.com.