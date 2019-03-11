St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, which means you better remember to wear green–we all know those people who will pinch you if they notice you aren’t. To get into the Irish spirit, I have found some fun crafts and

recipes to help you celebrate the day from start to finish!



It’s great to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, but why stop at your wardrobe? For breakfast, why not fix Lucky Charms for everyone, complete with green milk (just add food coloring)? Check out Pinterest for even more breakfast ideas, including green pancakes, smoothies, and more.

For lunch, why not try to see how many green foods you can eat? Make is a fun wellness challenge to see how many of those healthy green veggies you can fit it! Find tons of inspiration here, here, and here! It’s great to get the kids in on the fun, but don’t leave yourself out!

Now that breakfast and lunch are over, it’s time for some fun crafts and games! A green scavenger hunt is one fun, free way to celebrate. Are you all about the crafts? Here are 17 fun St. Patrick’s Day crafts that are sure to please!

Whether you’re having a St. Patrick’s Day party or just like to decorate your home for the holiday, we’ve found several free printables that you can frame to make your home a little more festive.

Interested in having a little leprechaun visitor to surprise your kids? This blog can tell you all about how to make it happen!

Last on the St. Patrick’s Day menu: Dinner! Whether you decide to have the traditional Irish meal or keep up the greens, we have some great recipes for you!

No matter how you choose to celebrate this greenest of holidays, I hope you have a fun St. Patrick’s Day!