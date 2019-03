GDOT is improving the traffic flow at the intersection of Riverside Pkwy & Turner McCall Blvd. Starting Thursday, March 28, the two left lanes on Riverside Pkwywill become LEFT TURN ONLY lanes. The 3rd lane from the left will continue to go straight.

Additionally, GDOT will change the traffic signals to reflect these lane changes and will add a FLASHING YELLOW YIELD LIGHT in the signal cycle on Turner McCall Blvd for traffic making a left turn.