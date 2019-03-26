Mr. Frank Jackson Coffey Jr., age 63, of Rome, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at his residence after a long battle with cancer.

Frank was born in Rome, GA on February 16, 1956, son of the late Frank Jackson Coffey Sr. and the late Johnny Sue Hendrix Coffey. He served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Elizabeth Davis Coffey; his brother, William P. Coffey; his daughters, Gabrielle Coffey and Jacqueline Coffey; his son, Robert Jackson Coffey.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Coffey will be cremated.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.