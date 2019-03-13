The GBI and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged former Murray County Detention Officer Kirk Martin, age 28, with the following:

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Sodomy

False Imprisonment

Obstructing/Hindering Emergency Call

The investigation was initiated after allegations that Kirk sexually assaulted a woman from the afternoon of Thursday, March 7th until the early morning hours of Friday, March 8th. Martin was booked into the Rabun County Jail without incident.

The joint criminal investigation remains active and ongoing.