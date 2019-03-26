Floyd County 4-H competed in the Northwest District Project Achievement contest held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center on March 8-10. Project Achievement is a public speaking, performing arts and food preparation competition where 4-H’ers choose a topic of interest and present a speech, perform or prepare a food item. They are also required to submit a portfolio that represents all their hard work over the year in categories such as project work, community service, leadership activities, and other 4-H and school organizations they participate in. This competition teaches 4-H’ers personal and professional skills such as research, public speaking and even helps them learn the process of creating a resume.

Five Floyd County Schools students grades seven through 12 attended the competition. There were three Junior 4-H Members who competed with awards going to Model Middle School’s Makalya Coomer who placed first in Sports Individual, Model Middle School’s Madison Wood placing first in Robotics and Pepperell High School’s Bryson Williams placing second in Performing Arts-Instrumental.

Senior 4-H’ers who competed were Armuchee High School’s Mason Daniel in History and Model High School’s Dylan McFry in the Performing Arts-Instrumental project. Mason Daniel placing second in History as well as being a sweepstakes winner. He will advance to the state congress competition to be held this summer. State Congress is a weeklong event held in Atlanta, where 4-H’ers will have the opportunity to compete against 4-H’ers across the state of Georgia with their presentations and portfolios as well as undergo an interview process. 4-H’ers who compete in this level of competition can earn the highest honor as a Georgia 4-H’er, Master 4-H Status. This title shows they are the best in the state in their project area.