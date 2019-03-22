Reports said that plans are being made to save money on construction of the new Pepperell Middle School, which may include no urinals for the boys restroom and drywall instead of bricks.

Facilities director at Floyd County Schools David Van Hook said that the system could half up to a half million dollars by not placing urinals into the boys restroom.

He is quoted to say “from a cleaning standpoint, boys can’t hit the target no matter what it is”. He added that from a cost standpoint they also break more than a normal toilet.

Van Hook said that the system is also looking at installing impact security Sheetrock instead of concreate bricks for the walls.

The move would not only cut cost by 30 percent, but also allow the building to be completed at a sooner date.

Demolition is scheduled for the beginning of June.