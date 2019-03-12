The Floyd County police department has received reports that traveling contractors are in the area attempting to sell their services. The Police Department strongly encourages residents to check for local references and get a second opinion about whether your house actually does need repair.

In the most recently reported case the suspect was in a silver GMC pick up truck with a South Carolina license plate registered in North Augusta, which is home to a community of travelers.

He presented himself as someone else by using a business card for a legitimate contractor in Rome. But he was unaware the citizen he was talking to was familiar with the person on the business card and was wise to his game.

While there have been no criminal complaints, residents should be aware that traveling contractors prey on the elderly by pushing payment up front and then delivering shoddy work with diluted supplies; a crime in Georgia

Traveling contractors most often appear between spring and summer. They warn you that your home is in ill repair and that their service will save you money and fix the problem. They are most commonly seen with driveway repair and roofing scams.

The reports FCPD has received are in regard to roof coating. Always seek a second opinion about a random evaluation from a contractor trying to peddle service door-to-door.

Be cautious about allowing a contractor to inspect your property outside your presence because they may cause the damage themselves.

Roof coating is a temporary fix, but it is not a substitute for a new roof – if a new roof is even necessary. The local building inspector has not yet received complaints and report that work of this type does not require a permit or license.

Where is the contractor from? Be suspicious of contractors that are not local.

Don’t simply trust them because they have a business card. Always get a license plate and a form of identification other than a business card ** They could be using someone else’s identity.

Check references: Insist the contractor give you names of local customers and provide the address for that location.

Please visit AARP for their warnings about travelers.

