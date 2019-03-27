Floyd County College and Career Academy students from across the county traveled to the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference and Competition on Thursday, March 21st. SkillsUSA is a national organization that creates partnerships between students, teachers, and industry in order to work together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Including alumni, SkillsUSA membership totals over 400,000. SkillsUSA has served more than 13.5 million annual members cumulatively since 1965.

The College and Career Academy took 50 student competitors and 20 student observers to the two-day competition. Students attending competed in areas related to their Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education (CTAE) Pathways. Those areas include construction, welding, healthcare, media production, game design, and teaching as a profession. Out of the 150 competitions available in SkillsUSA Georgia, Floyd County students competed in 21 different competitions. Of those, students placed in five competitions.

In the team event of Chapter Display, where students designed and constructed a 3-D display related to their experience in SkillsUSA, William Edwards of Model High, Brian Wiggins of Pepperell High, and Devon Whittier of Model High placed 2nd. Steven Vargas of Coosa High placed 2nd in Electrical Construction Wiring. Kaitlin Bostick of Coosa High placed 3rd in Early Childhood Education. Destiny Weaver of Coosa High placed 3rd in Graphic Imaging Sublimation Printing. Bryson Cowart, Joseph Ryall, and Terry Williams all of Armuchee High along with Emily Stager-Holder of Coosa High placed 3rd in the Welding Fabrication team competition.