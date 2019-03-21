Three Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy Students participated in the 2019 Tulsa Welding School’s Annual National Welding Completion in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ethan Hoover, Dakota Roper, and Terry Williams competed against 317 contestants from across the nation. Ethan Hoover placed 3rd and Dakota Roper placed 4th. Ethan and Dakota each won $900 worth of welding accessories. Also, Ethan won a $4,000 scholarship to attend Tulsa Welding School and Terry won a $500 scholarship.

When interviewed, Ethan stated that he did not expect that there would be that many contestants at the competition. “I admit to being nervous but the fact they had a welding warm-up area helped me tremendously. We all thought our welding instructor had us fully prepared us for any challenge. Additionally having competed earlier in the year at Skills USA helped us feel more prepared and comfortable.”

In the interview, all three students thanked their welding instructor, Mr. Carter Woodall for their success. “Mr. Woodall always provided direction and support. Additionally, Mr. Woodall was never shy to point out when we were wrong and to immediately help us learn from our mistakes.”

These students are proof that the students at the Floyd County College and Career Academy Welding Pathway are on the correct path for success.

Story contributed by Eric Waters