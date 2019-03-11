Estalene Pulliam, age 85, of the Oostanaula Community, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence, following 5 years of declining health. Estalene was a member of the Curryville Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Rev. A.D. and Ossie Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Willie Mae Brown, and three brothers, Arvil Rogers, Willard Rogers, and Dewayne Rogers.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Eugene Pulliam; her son, Nevin Pulliam and his wife Pam; her daughters, Sheila Guider and her husband John, and Jan Hilley and her husband Eddie; her grandchildren, Philip Pulliam, Celena Arrington, Jeremy Guider, Jodi Daughtrey, Lauren Kitchens, and Blake Hilley; her great-grandchildren, Ian and Anna Guider, Logan and Abbie Chastain, Madelyn and Ava Pulliam, and Blair Daughtrey; her brothers, Glen Rogers and Fain Rogers; and her sisters, Lucy Dilbeck, Margaret Duvall, and Alma Harbin.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 13th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Walter Hare officiating. Music will be arranged by Janice Ridley. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Philip Pulliam, Jeremy Guider, Blake Hilley, Ian Guider, Logan Chastain, and Jack Brown.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12th, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Estalene Pulliam are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.

