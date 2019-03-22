Pepperell High School (PHS) is excited to announce Emily Claytor as the new head girls basketball coach. Coach Claytor played college basketball at Truett-McConnell College and later at the University of North Georgia under Coach Buffie Burson.

“I am thrilled about this decision. I have known Emily since 2001 when she began her freshman year at Pepperell High. She is a tremendous role model for our students and a wonderful ambassador for our school. She possesses the experience and qualifications that will continue the legacy and success of our girls basketball program. She has done an excellent job in the classroom and with our strength and conditioning program since returning to her alma mater in 2017. I am truly excited about her plans and vision for our girls basketball program,” said PHS Principal Jamey Alcorn

Coach Claytor graduated from Pepperell High School with honors in 2005. During her freshman year at Pepperell High she earned five varsity letters and finished her high school athletic career with 14 varsity letters. She made the Dean’s List at Truett-McConnell and North Georgia while completing her Bachelor’s Degree in three and a half years. Coach Claytor also holds a Master’s degree from North Georgia and an Educational Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

“I am extremely honored and blessed to have this opportunity to take over as Head Coach at my alma mater. This community and the Lady Dragon basketball program are very special to me, and I hope to continue to build on what Coach Rickman and Coach Cox have accomplished in the past. I have been able to learn from a lot of great coaches, and I am thankful for each of them. I would not be in this position if it weren’t for a lot of people investing in my life. I hope to take this opportunity the Lord has given me to positively impact the lives of my players by teaching them the game of basketball as well as lessons that will help them all throughout their lives,” said Claytor.

Emily Claytor’s coaching experience includes serving as a graduate assistant at North Georgia, the head coach at both Trion High School and Unity Christian School, and an assistant coach at Pepperell High, Armuchee High, and Armuchee Middle. Coach Claytor was most recently an assistant coach for the PHS girls basketball team and currently serves as a health and physical education teacher and girls strength and conditioning coach at PHS.