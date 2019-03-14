Ed “Slick” Haygood, 69, of Adairsville died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center, following several years of declining health. Ed was born in Rome on August 18, 1949. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy M. Haygood; by his wife, Angie Bagley Haygood; and a brother, Scott Gaylor. Ed was a farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman; Ed loved to hunt and fish. Prior to his ill health, he attended First Christian Church of Adairsville.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Tara Haygood Duke; his sons and their wives, Jason and Cindy Haygood and Chad and Misty Haygood; his grandchildren, Scotty Duke, Austin Duke, Madalene Duke, Quinton Duke, Madison Haygood, Mason Haygood, Gunnar Haygood, Gavin Shaw, Isaac Shaw, Ethan Haygood, Seth Haygood, Caroline Haygood, Austin Stiles, and Chloe Trammell; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer Pack and Ember Duke; his close friends, Joe Striblin and Ed Hicks.

The Haygood family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14th, and on Friday, March 15th, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial, with United States Army Honors, will follow in Fain Cemetery. Rev. Gary Hibberts will officiate. Ed’s grandsons, along with Joe Striblin, will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Gavin Shaw, Isaac Shaw, and Ed Hicks.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.