One individual has been charged drug related crimes in Etowah County, according to Commander Randall Johnson.



Christopher Antonio LEACH, 30, is charged with three counts of drug

trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.



On March 21, 2019, Agents Arrested LEACH at a local hotel following

a lengthy investigation. Agents had been conducting an investigation

related to the trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine within

Etowah County.



Agents recovered approximately 78 grams of methamphetamine,

hydrocodone, and oxycodone from the vehicle that LEACH was driving.

LEACH was out on state probation in Etowah County and out on bond

from Madison County when Agents made the arrest. LEACH is being

held in the Etowah County Detention Center on no bond.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office,

Gadsden Police Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug

Program, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.