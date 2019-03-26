One individual has been charged drug related crimes in Etowah County, according to Commander Randall Johnson.
Christopher Antonio LEACH, 30, is charged with three counts of drug
trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and
possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 21, 2019, Agents Arrested LEACH at a local hotel following
a lengthy investigation. Agents had been conducting an investigation
related to the trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine within
Etowah County.
Agents recovered approximately 78 grams of methamphetamine,
hydrocodone, and oxycodone from the vehicle that LEACH was driving.
LEACH was out on state probation in Etowah County and out on bond
from Madison County when Agents made the arrest. LEACH is being
held in the Etowah County Detention Center on no bond.
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office,
Gadsden Police Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug
Program, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.