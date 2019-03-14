Nearly 50 students at Union County High and Middle Schools in in Northeast Georgia have been caught sharing naked photos of their classmates.



Reports said that school administrators spoke with students this week about the dangers of sexting.



Superintendent John Hill says an investigation was launched after a parent’s complaint found at least 46 students ages 14 to 18 were involved in what could be prosecuted as felony child pornography.

School police said that the district hasn’t pushed for criminal prosecutions.

Students were instead suspended temporarily or sent to an alternative school, based on the severity of their actions.