The annual Fashion Show is set to take place on Friday, April 12 at The Loft, and will feature an array of spring and summer fashion trends from boutiques located in downtown Cartersville. Doors open at 6 pm for cocktail/social hour and the show will begin at 6:45 PM.

Complimentary light hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and The Loft will have a cash bar available with wine, beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks. We’re so excited to have DJ D. Byrd MC-ing this event with the latest hits and upbeat songs you’ll want to dance to all night long. A ticket purchase not only gets you into the show but also puts you in the running to win a gift basket comprised of donations from downtown Cartersville boutiques.

The walks will end around 8 PM, and the night won’t stop there! Hang around for cocktails, socializing, and dancing. The fashion show will be over around 9 PM, but the party doesn’t have to be! Head downstairs to The Cellar, or other bars in downtown to continue the fun.

At the 2019 Fashion Show you will see fashion from Cotton + Fox, HayParker Boutique, It’s About Time Boutique, LOCKS Boutique, Love June, Lulabelle’s Closet, The Olive Branch Boutique, Periwinkle, Sew Knot Serious, Spool of Dreams Boutique, and Write! Downtown.

Hannah Surrett, Marketing and Promotions Coordinator at the Downtown Development Authority, “This is one of my favorite events that I have the privilege of planning. This event involves a lot of downtown businesses, and I always have so much fun getting to know and work with the business owners! I think this is going to be the best fashion show we’ve ever had, and we are expecting it to get bigger and better every year.”

100% of tickets sales are going to Tranquility House, a domestic violence center that provides emergency shelter for women and their children who are victims of domestic violence! Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door if available. You can purchase your tickets on downtown Cartersville’s website at https://downtowncartersville.org/event/fashion-show-5/.

Continued Surrett, “I am so thrilled that we are having this event benefiting Tranquility House. They are such a deserving and worthy cause, and it has been amazing to see how the community rallies behind this event because their name is attached to it! It has been an honor to work with them, and I hope our donation will make a significant difference in their organization. As stated above, every bit of the ticket sales is going directly to Tranquility House. When purchasing your tickets, you have the option of donating an additional $5, $10, $20, etc. to Tranquility House, and I sincerely hope people make extra donations! Any amount will make a difference in a woman’s life.”

We want to give a special shout out to our sponsors! Thank you to H&R Block and Copperwood Company for supporting this event.

Surrett, “This is the first year we’ve had sponsors for this event, and I couldn’t ask for two better organizations to contribute to this event! Thank you so much to H&R Block and Copperwood Company for your generous donations!”