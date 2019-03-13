According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County deputies recently participated in active shooter and threat training for schools and other large buildings. The training was conducted over the weekend on the campus of Cedar Bluff School and at the Cedar Bluff firing range. Deputies trained in the past with programs for dealing with active shooters but with new trends and updated strategies it was time for Sheriff’s Office personnel to train in the most up-to-date curriculum. The latest curriculum is referred to as single-operator training and was instructed by Investigator Tony Monroy, a certified firearms instructor, who received his instructor certification in active threat training from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in 2018.

FLETC’s Active Shooter Threat Training Program (ASTTP) is a dynamic, hands-on training program designed to equip law enforcement officers and agents with the knowledge and skills required to successfully end an active threat event. The ASTTP will prepare deputies to employ Active Shooter Threat Tactics through dynamic, interactive drills and scenario based training. This intensive program covers a variety of tactical subjects for responding officers including: Single Officer Response Tactics, Limited Penetration Tactics, Tactical Medical Training, Multiple Officer Response and Link-Up Procedures, Response to an Explosive Hazard, and Post Shooting Considerations.

Sheriff Shaver and his staff appreciate Cedar Bluff Principal Rusty Thrasher, for allowing the use of the Cedar Bluff School campus for the training.