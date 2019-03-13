According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County deputies recently participated in active shooter and threat training for schools and other large buildings. The training was conducted over the weekend on the campus of Cedar Bluff School and at the Cedar Bluff firing range. Deputies trained in the past with programs for dealing with active shooters but with new trends and updated strategies it was time for Sheriff’s Office personnel to train in the most up-to-date curriculum. The latest curriculum is referred to as single-operator training and was instructed by Investigator Tony Monroy, a certified firearms instructor, who received his instructor certification in active threat training from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in 2018.
