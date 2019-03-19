The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Floyd County to host an upcoming job fair.

The event will be held on March 27 and 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, Rome, Georgia.

The positions being filled include water crew leader, water maintenance worker, water maintenance worker II, crew officer/detail officer, survey party chief, jail officer, equipment operator I and equipment operator II.

Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.