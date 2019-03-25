Declan Wesley Hyde passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in his mother’s arms. He was surrounded by his parents and loving NICU nurses of the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Declan was born on November 13, 2018, spent his entire life in the NICU as he lived with a very rare chromosomal deletion. Although the odds were always stacked against him, he overcame every time with supernatural strength. He fought until the Lord called him home, where he is now complete, perfect, and no longer suffering. His name means “Man of Prayer”, and he certainly was covered in prayer before, during, and after his time on earth.

He is survived by his parents, Dalton and Rhesa Hyde, his maternal grandparents Mark and Regina Detweiler, and paternal grandparents Dan and Kelley Hyde, as well as his great-grandparents Nettie Everett (Gran Gran), Marjorie Detweiler (Grandma), Ronald Lowe (PawPaw), Dave Hyde (Grandpaw), and Sue Hyde (Grandmaw). He is also survived by his loving aunts and uncles, Braden Hyde, Matthew Detweiler, Rebekah Detweiler, Rachael Dunaway, and L.A. Dunaway. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Gogo Peggy Lowe, great-uncle David C. Hyde Jr., great-grandfather Papa Bill Everett, and great-grandfather Grampa Harley Detweiler.

A celebration and memorial of Declan’s life will be held at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation is from 2PM-3:45PM with a service following at 4PM. Declan was a sweet and happy baby, so we request everyone wear bright and happy colors instead of black to the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Long Hollow Baptist Church’s Kingdom Come Initiative, 3031 Long Hollow Pike, Hendersonville, TN 37075 or www.longhollow.com. This has been the church home for Dalton and Rhesa, and they have found loving community and support there during this season of their lives.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, has charge of the arrangements.