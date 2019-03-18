The Forest Fire Management Office reports that the Conasauga Ranger District will be conducting two controlled burns Monday.

One known as Tweedale at 244 acres located in Gordon County approximately 6 miles NW of Calhoun.

One in Northern Floyd County south of Lake Marvin at 189 acres approximately 8 miles NW of Calhoun.

The purpose of today’s #GoodFire is to reduce hazardous fuels such as leaf litter and dead vegetation to lessen the threat of wildfire. The district will be assisted by the Southeast Conservation Corps Veteran’s Fire Crew, the National Park Service, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, a Nature Conservancy prescribed fire crew and Georgia Forestry Commission personnel.