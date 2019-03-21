In order to preserve the history and tradition of Main High School, Rome City Schools is accepting orders for commemorative bricks to be placed at the entrance of the new Main Elementary School. A portion of the proceeds will be used for special programs at Main Elementary School to later be determined.



“Because of the outpouring of support the community showed toward not only the Main Elementary project, but all of the projects that were proposed in ESPLOST IV, we wanted to give the community the opportunity to participate in this endeavor as we prepare to open the new Main Elementary School,” said Tashia Twyman, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for Rome City Schools.

One Brick $30

Two Bricks $50

Three Bricks $75

“We felt like there is an important part of our system’s history that needs to be preserved and recognized at Main,” said Rome City Schools’ Superintendent, Louis Byars. “We have also found that there are so many of our community members who wish to be a part of that tradition and are

excited about the new building that is now under construction. We want them to be a part of not only the history of this Main, but also a part of the school’s future. As time goes on, we want to offer everyone who has a connection to the school a chance to be remembered for years to come.”