Gary Jody Childers, 43 of Collinsville, was arrested in Rome, after police said he was found he was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine and two guns.

Reports said that the items were found behind the seat of his truck at a location at the intersection of Lynn and Rebecca Drives.

Childers is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.