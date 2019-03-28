The Claremont House Bed and Breakfast has closed, and the home is now up for sale.

Proprietor Holly McHagee, who has owned the business for 16 years is quoted by the Rome News Tribune to say, “Ultimately we were under-capitalized from the beginning. We conquered many challenges with hard work and creative problem solving — and plenty of capital — but time was not one of them,” she said. “Sadly our business was not financially successful enough to convince a bank that we were worth the risk. It feels like we lost our dream due to a technicality and that really stings. However, we have many other blessings and sometimes you just have to accept that it is time to move on.”

Holly’s husband, Chris McHaggee, has taken a job as the assistant manager at the Courtyard by Marriott. Holly McHaggee said that she will place her focus on spending time with their three young daughters.

The McHagee’s said that whomever purchase the property will have a say of whether or not it stays a bed and breakfast or if it will be strictly used as their residence.