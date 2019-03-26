The Downtown Development Authority Business Development Committee and Heritage First Bank are proud to present the 2019 Downtown Loft Tour. The tour will be held Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proceeds from the tour will benefit the Ruth & Naomi Project: Women’s and Children’s Shelter.



The tour offers an exclusive look at Downtown Rome’s coolest living spaces, including private residences, rental units and future living spaces. Participants will have the unique opportunity to view vacant and occupied lofts that would not otherwise be available for the public to view. Five different properties will be featured on the tour.

Tours will start from Heritage First Bank at 10 a.m. Please note that this is a guided walking tour which includes stairs. Participants must be at least 12 years of age or older. Hardy Realty will have agents on-site at properties that have availability following the tour from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.



Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.freshtix.com/events/downtown-loft-tours-2019. There is a nominal service fee for tickets purchased online. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Office of Downtown Development located at 607 Broad St. Office hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are limited; but any available tickets will be sold the day of the event.



For more information, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706.236.4520 or email [email protected].

