The City of Rome announces the renovations to the Carnegie building are almost complete. City departments that were relocated during renovation work will close temporarily starting at 12 Noon on Thursday, March 21 and will remain closed on Friday, March 22 to complete the move back to the Carnegie building.



The departments that will temporarily close include: Planning/Zoning, Building Inspection, Community Development, Downtown Development, Parking, and Human Resources. All departments and their services will be closed to the public during the move, but will reopen on Monday, March 25 at the Carnegie building located at 607 Broad Street.