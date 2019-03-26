Rome City Commissioners voted on Monday to use bonds to finance covered tennis courts at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

According to Managing Director of Raymond James Public Finance, “The transaction will be broken into two. The first will consist of new money, which will provide $5 million for the courts. The next will be a refinance of the existing bonds with Stonebridge Golf Course. The combined bonds is for $6,220,000 at an average rate in each maturity of 2.25%. The refunding will save the county close to $140,000 over the next four years.”

The proposed six covered tennis courts is expected to be completed in time to host the Atlanta Coast Conference (ACC) championships in April 2020.