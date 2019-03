Chick-Fil-A has purchased 50 acres of industrial land in Cartersville along I75.

The chicken company told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that it will not release what the purpose of the land will be used for as of yet, but could disclose details later this year.

The price tag for the land was said to have been $3.7 million.

Speculation has been running rampant, one source pointed out that Chick-Fil-A still doesn’t own its distribution center.