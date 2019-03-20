A majority of voters who cast their ballot in yesterday’s election for the special local option sales tax (SPLOST), approved the measure by a wide margin.

A total of 1,065 voters went to the polls with 62.35% voting in favor of the measure and 37.65% opposed. The measure will keep a one-cent sales tax in place that is to be used by county and municipal governments for infrastructure improvements.

When the SPLOST was last approved in 2013, 913 people voted with the measure passing with similar margins as yesterday’s vote.

The SPLOST will be for six years and is expected to bring in around $14.3 million in revenue for local government.

From AM 1180