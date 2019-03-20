Residents of the City of Cave Spring approved all three questions in an alcohol referendum Tuesday.

The approval will now allow the City of Cave Spring to issue licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits, as well as to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages by the drink, and to permit and regulate the package sale of malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Question 1 passed 163 to 35

Question 2 passed 165 to 34

Question 3 passed 155 to 43

Question 4 passed 152 to 45