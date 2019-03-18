We are almost there: the beginning of spring is in sight! There is nothing quite like the sense of hope that spring brings. It’s my favorite time of year! I love everything about it – the colors, the flowers, the sunshine, the organizing! Wait – what? The ORGANIZING? Yep, for me, spring also stirs the desire to organize everything – from kitchen drawers to bedroom closets. I think it’s a part of that feeling of new beginnings.

So this year, instead of packing up all those clothes that no longer fit, I put them all on hangers and took them to a local consignment shop. What a great way to cash in on spring cleaning! Before you begin the task of sorting and hanging, here are a few quick tips to getting the most cash from your closets.

Before loading up your old treasures, take time to call your consignment store of choice and ask which seasons they are currently accepting. Most shops will be accepting spring and summer clothes now. This will save you considerable time and energy. Find out the shop’s pricing guidelines and consignment policies. Many shops will price items themselves, and split the proceeds with you. Know the policies in advance to avoid any question later. Find out if you need to schedule an appointment with a consignor. For stores that don’t require an appointment, it’s best to go on a weekday when there are less people around. Be present when the consignors are evaluating your merchandise. This will give you the opportunity to point out an item’s value on the spot, and possibly earn a better price. Most importantly, only bring in items in good, clean condition. Most consignment shops will only accept “gently worn” items. Make sure all items are laundered and wrinkle-free when brought in, otherwise most likely they won’t accepted. Many shops also require the items to be on hangers

So, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, my closets are organized AND I have extra cash in my pocket. Sounds like the perfect beginning of spring to me!