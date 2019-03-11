Carl Frank Freeman Jr., 82, died suddenly at his home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Carl was born in Oakman on November 12, 1937; he was the son of the late Carl and Maxine Harris Freeman Sr. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law, Rev. John and Wanda Dover Freeman, and Rev. Steve Freeman. Carl was a graduate of Murray County High School; he was the valedictorian of the class of 1956. He served in The United States Army and was posted to Tokyo. Carl was a member of Salem Baptist Church. He was a licensed and registered surveyor and was the founding partner of Freeman and Lambert Surveyors. For eight years, Carl served on the Gordon County Board of Education. His service on the board was important to him. Carl cared deeply about education and sought to work with teachers, administrators, students, and parents to maintain a culture of excellence in the Gordon County School System. Carl served as Deputy Clerk of Gordon County Court. He was a member of the Oostanaula Masonic Lodge F&AM, and the Echota Vann Shrine Club. In his free-time, Carl enjoyed working word and number puzzles.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of more than fifty-four years, Mrs. Tommie Ann Freeman; his daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and William Burnette; his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jayne Ann Mitchell; his grandchildren, Bryson Burnette, Kailyn and Beccah Mitchell, and their mother, Sheri Mitchell; his great-grandchildren, Noah and Emmerson Mitchell; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Rev. Ed Kilgore, and Annette and Philip Tallent; his sister-in-law, Barbara Freeman; his nieces and nephews, Darlene Tate, Sandra Peck, Barbara Carswell, Melissa Tallent, Brent Freeman, Keith Freeman, Mark Freeman, and Chris Tallent.

The Freeman family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons. Dr. William Roberts and Dr. Gary Hibberts will officiate. Burial will United States Military Honors, and with Masonic Graveside Rites will follow the service at Fain Cemetery. Carl’s nephews, along with Donnie Tate and David Peck will serve as pallbearers. Past and present members of The Gordon County Board of Education will serve as honorary pallbearers.

