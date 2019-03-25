District Attorney Mike O’Dell announced today, Friday March 22, 2019, the conviction of Jeffery Wilcox for capital murder. Wilcox has been in the Cherokee County Detention Center since August 2nd, 2016, for the double murder of Daniel and Letitia Andrews on County Road 19. On July 31st, 2016, deputies responded to the residence and found the couple shot to death. Wilcox then kidnapped his estranged wife and fled the state. He was arrested on August 2nd, 2016, when he returned to the state with the kidnapped victim.

Wilcox entered his plea this morning in the Cherokee County Courthouse before Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. District Attorney O’Dell commended the Cherokee County Major Crimes Unit for their excellent investigation of the case. Many law enforcement agencies contributed to the successful prosecution of this case including the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics. District Attorney O’Dell also commended Chief Deputy District Attorney Bob Johnston for his efforts in the prosecution of this capital murder case.