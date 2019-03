John Carl Franklin Krueger, 38 of Calhoun, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly took money from an elderly woman to fix her porch, but never did so.

Reports said that Krueger was paid $10,000 to fix her porch back on September 12, 2018 but he never performed the work.

Police added that Krueger did, however, cash the woman’s check.

Krueger is charged with theft by taking, exploitation of a disabled or elderly person, theft by taking a motor vehicle and failure to appear.